 Senate Invasion: Group wants IGP to investigate security agencies’ roles — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM), an Enugu-based political pressure group, has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the role of security agents in Wednesday’s invasion of Senate by hoodlums. President of the group, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday. […]

