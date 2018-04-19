Senate Invasion - Thugs That Stole Senate's Mace Finally Arrested, Placed In Handcuffs - Photos — Nigeria Today

The thugs who invaded the Nigerian Senate yesterday and stole its mace have been identified and arrested, according to reports.

The five suspects have been arrested by the FCT police command after they brazenly broke into the chambers of the National assembly and forcefully escaped with the Mace, the symbol of authority of the nation’s legislation chambers.

The criminals were allegedly led into the Red Chambers by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege and they are all from Delta State.

The names are:

Peter Orede – Warri South LGA

Blessing Edjeke from Abraka In Ethiope East LGA

Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area

Lucky Okomu from Oghara in Ethiope West LGA

Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA