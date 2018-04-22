 Senate Invasion Was Actually Aimed At Saraki- Report — Nigeria Today
Senate Invasion Was Actually Aimed At Saraki- Report

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senate invasion that dominated the headlines last week, which also featured the capture of the Senate mace and led to the arrest of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was allegedly aimed at Senate President Bukola Saraki. According to the Nigerian Tribune, political enemies were worried about Saraki’s alleged presidential ambitions and worried that he could potentially […]

