 Senate Justice Committee cancels meeting with Chebukati - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate Justice Committee cancels meeting with Chebukati – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Senate Justice Committee cancels meeting with Chebukati
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The Senate's justice and legal affairs committee has called off a meeting with embattled IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati As well as his two other Commissioners. The cancellation came as the three were on their way to parliament to address issues
Senate Committee postpones meeting with IEBC's ChebukatiCapital FM Kenya
Kenya: Government Reinstates Wafula Chebukati's Security DetailAllAfrica.com
Senate meeting was cancelled, we didn't snub summonses – IEBC officialsThe Star, Kenya
Hivisasa –PulseLive Kenya (satire) –Citizen TV (press release) –K24 TV
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.