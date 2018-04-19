Senate mace: Ekweremadu speaks on meeting with Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Senate mace: Ekweremadu speaks on meeting with Osinbajo

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said he was at the Presidential Villa to update Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on what transpired earlier at the Red Chamber during plenary on Wednesday. DAILY POST had reported that Ekweremadu and Osinbajo were meeting behind closed-doors meeting for hours after the invasion of the Senate chambers by suspected thugs. […]

Senate mace: Ekweremadu speaks on meeting with Osinbajo

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

