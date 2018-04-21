Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze — Nigeria Today

Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it had genuine concerns over the safety of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu. While criticising the recent invasion of the Senate by thugs, Ohanaeze said it also fears for the safety other lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly. Thugs suspected to […]
Senate mace: How invaders targeted Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!