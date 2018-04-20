Senate mace saga reflects poor quality of representation – NLC - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Senate mace saga reflects poor quality of representation – NLC – Vanguard
Vanguard
Senate mace saga reflects poor quality of representation – NLC
Vanguard
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru Abuja – THE organized labour has condemned the invasion of the senate on Wednesday by suspected thugs during the plenary, saying that what happened was a reflection of poor quality of people representing the good masses. NLC. A …
