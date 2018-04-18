 Senate mace: Suspended lawmaker, Omo-Agege arrested — Nigeria Today
Senate mace: Suspended lawmaker, Omo-Agege arrested

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The embattled lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested. The arrest followed his alleged involvement in the snatching of Senate’s mace early on Wednesday when he personally led about seven thugs into the chambers. After the incident, he stayed in the plenary while large number of policemen were waiting for […]

Senate mace: Suspended lawmaker, Omo-Agege arrested

