Senate orders IG of Police to recover Mace within 24 Hours — Nigeria Today

Senate orders IG of Police to recover Mace within 24 Hours

The Nigerian Senate has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to recover the stolen mace within 24 hours, The Cable reports.

Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central District, had stormed the senate with hoodlums, carting away the mace.

Omo-Agege, along with the hoodlums, reportedly made away with the mace in 3 vehicles waiting for them.

The senate had continued proceedings with a spare mace.

Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy senate president, soon moved a motion mandating that the IG of Police recover the mace within 24 hours.

The motion was unanimously passed.

Speaking at the plenary, Ekweremadu said they would not be intimidate. He said:

We have decided to continue with our day’s proceedings, even if it means sitting till 6pm. They (Omo-Agege and thugs) passed through the entrance, passed through all the gates and took that mace away. We are not going to be intimidated by the circumstances. We will stand for our democracy and defend it. It is an affront to democracy and on the senate; it is an affront on the national assembly. But we are going to continue to represent the people here. We are going to get to the root of this matter.

The post Senate orders IG of Police to recover Mace within 24 Hours appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

