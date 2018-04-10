 Senate resumes, adjourns sitting in honour of late Senator Mustapha Bukar — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senate resumed plenary after the Easter break on Tuesday, April 10 and subsequently adjourned sitting to tomorrow, Wednesday in honour of late colleague, senator Mustapha Bukar who was representing Katsina North senatorial district. The upper chamber also observed a one minute silence and stood down all items on the other paper to mark the […]

