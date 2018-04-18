Senate Resumes Plenary With New Mace After Thugs Attack NASS — Nigeria Today

Senate Resumes Plenary With New Mace After Thugs Attack NASS

NASS Attack, An Act of Treason -Senate Spokesman The Senate has resumes plenary barely an hour after armed thugs stormed the National Assembly and carted away the mace. The new mace in the chamber is smaller in size and more coloured than that of the bigger one which was catred away. The plenary which was […]

The post Senate Resumes Plenary With New Mace After Thugs Attack NASS appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

