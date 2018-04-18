Senate Resumes Plenary With ‘Spare’ Mace — Nigeria Today

Senate Resumes Plenary With ‘Spare’ Mace

The Senate has resumed plenary about an hour after thugs stole its symbol of authority, the mace.

The lawmakers appear to have secured a ‘spare’ mace which is being used for the plenary.

The thugs, who stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday morning, are believed to have been led by a suspended lawmaker Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Senate has already accused Mr Omo-Agege of leading the thugs who went away with the mace in a black SUV.

Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After the thugs left, the Senate went into an executive session after which it announced it was starting plenary.

The plenary is being presided by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ike Ekweremadu, depute senate president, who is presiding over the session, said the senators “are not going to be intimidated”.

“We have decided to continue with our day’s proceedings, even if it means sitting till 6pm,” he said.

“They (Omo-Agege and thugs) passed through the entrance, passed through all the gates and took that mace away. We are not going to be intimidated by the circumstances. We will stand for our democracy and defend it.

“It is an affront to democracy and on the senate; it is an affront on the national assembly. But we are going to continue to represent the people here. We are going to get to the root of this matter.”

He also moved a motion, mandating Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police, to recover the mace within 24 hours.

The senate unanimously adopted the motion.

Members of the house of representatives had earlier adjourned their plenary session shortly to join the senate in their proceedings.

Led by Yusuf Lasun, the deputy speaker, they said they came to solidarise with the senate regarding the incident.

They also said they came to show Nigerians that the institution of the legislature must remain strengthened.

Sabi Abdullahi, the senate spokesperson, in a statement said “The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mallam Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.”

“At the moment, some House of Representives members led by Deputy Speaker. Hon. Yusuf Lasun, are in the Senate chambers in solidarity visits. The session is presently live on NTA Channel 10.”

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Senate Resumes Plenary With ‘Spare’ Mace appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

