Senate summons Buhari over Benue killings — Nigeria Today

Senate summons Buhari over Benue killings

• As Benue Assembly summons GovOrtom

• Suspends plenary in sympathy of victims of attacks

Worried by the continued killings and wanton destruction of property in Benue State and some other parts of the country, the Senate yesterday resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address joint session of the National Assembly on measures being taken by the federal government to end the carnage.

The upper legislative chamber, which called for a state of emergency in the state, said it hads become necessary for the president to address the lawmakers on security situation in the country.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion on‘Continued killings in Benue State’ sponsored by Senator George Akume (APC Benue North-West) during plenary.

The Senate charged its adhoc Committee on Security Architecture to expedite action on the recommendations of the security summit recently organised by it.

It also advised the government to holistically evaluate the entire security architecture of the countryand ensure immediate return of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, to their homes and establish a relief fund for them.

Similarly, it enjoined security agencies to immediately identify, apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous act, which it vehemently condemned.

Leading debate on the motion, he noted with dismaythe continued killings, maiming and wanton destruction of lives and property in Benue State, particularly Benue North-West senatorial district which comprises seven local government areas, as well as Logo and KwandeLocal Government Areas in Benue North-East,Agatu and OkpokwuLocal Government Areas in Benue South, respectively.

Senator Akume informed that some Christian faithful, including Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Rev. Fr. Felix Tyolaha, a catechist, John Ibor and 17 others were on Tuesday, April 24, killed at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ayar town in Gwer East Local Government Area during their routine morning mass and burial ceremony.

He lamented that “these killings have continued unabated since January 2018,” adding that these had made the government, through the Nigerian Army, to embark on a military exercise code-named AyemA’Kpatuma or cat race.

The lawmaker said though the exercise was intended to curb and curtail these killings and destructions in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Kogi States, he lamented that “despite the military presence, there is no end to the wanton killings.”

Senate Akume was worried that the latest attack on worship centre, which is unprecedented, had very grave implications for the security and unity of the country.

Also, the Benue State House of Assembly has served notice of summon to the state governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before it and brief them on actions taking by the State Security Council to halt the incessant killings of the people by Fulani herdsmen.

The lawmakers, according to a press statement by the chief press secretary to the speaker, BemAbunde, noted that the summon became imperative following the deteriorating security situation in the state, and directed that Governor Ortom should appear in plenary next Wednesday for the interface.

The House equally resolved to suspend plenary for one week in solidarity with the victims of the attacks.

It equally appreciated members of the National Assembly for their firm stance against the killings, particularly their decision to suspend plenary in protest and to summon the president over the matter.

Speaker of the House, Mr. TerkimbiIkyange, who gave the ruling after a debate on a motion of urgent public importance moved by IannaJato, representing KatsinaAla-West state constituency, also appreciated the state acting governor, Benson Abuonu, for his efforts at ensuring the protection of the people in the governor’s absence.

In his motion, Jato lamented that the people of the state were being killed in large numbers without any practical actions by those whose constitutional role it is to protect the people.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

