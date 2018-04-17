 Senate Summons Defence Minister, Emefiele, Adeosun For Using $462 To Buy Helicopters Without Approval — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate Summons Defence Minister, Emefiele, Adeosun For Using $462 To Buy Helicopters Without Approval

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate has summoned the Minister of Defence Mansur Dan Ali; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun for alleged abuse of office. Adeosun and her colleagues are to appear before the Upper Chamber to explain why 462 million dollars was released for the purchase […]

The post Senate Summons Defence Minister, Emefiele, Adeosun For Using $462 To Buy Helicopters Without Approval appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.