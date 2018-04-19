Senate summons IGP, DSS DG over stolen mace — Nigeria Today

Senate summons IGP, DSS DG over stolen mace

The Senate has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawan Daura, to appear before it next week to explain how far they have gone in apprehending the suspects in the mace theft and prosecuting the perpetrators of the act.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Operation, Joshak Habila, returned the mace to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omilori on Thursday.

He handed over the instrument of authority at the entrance of the central lobby of the National Assembly where the two hallowed chambers are located.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu had given the Inspector General of Police and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) 24 hours to retrieve the stolen mace.

Recall that on Wednesday, thugs suspected to be loyalists of the suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege had invaded the hallowed chambers of the Senate, disrupted plenary and stole the mace.

However, the suspended lawmaker who stormed the chamber on Wednesday alongside his supporters, was conspicuously absent at Thursday plenary.

The Police had in a statement on Thursday morning, revealed that the mace was found under a bridge at the nation’s capital by a motorist.

In his remarks, Ekweremadu said the security in the National Assembly was outside its control.

He disclosed that the parliament would summon the two security heads on the matter next week.

He said: “We hold that it will be a detour to the state of nature where life was lawless and brutish if what happened yesterday is allowed to go unpunished or to be swept under the carpet. It will never happen. We will get to the roots of the matter.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police and Director-General of the State Security Service to ensure that all those, who plotted, aided, abated, and executed this dastardly affront on our democracy and belittled Nigeria before the international community must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We will be inviting them next week to brief us on the state of the investigations”.

