Senate summons minister over welfare of disabled persons — Nigeria Today

Senate summons minister over welfare of disabled persons
Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to summon the
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Aisha Al-Hassan, to brief it on the progress
made towards improving the welfare of the disabled and report back in two weeks.
It also called on the Federal Ministry of Education to improve on its policy making, institutional and
infrastructural development to promote inclusiveness and increase educational access for children with
disability.
Similarly, the upper legislative chamber called on the federal government to make provisions for the
welfare and safety of the disabled in all public buildings, schools and roads.
These resolutions followed a motion “Need to make adequate provision for inclusive and accessible
basic education for children with disabilities in Nigeria” by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (APC, Imo
North) and co-sponsored by eight others during plenary.
Senator Uwajumogu, while presenting the motion, noted that about 25 million Nigerians have at least
one disability, according to the World Report on Disability published in 2011.
He claimed that the figure is “more than the population of all the states in the South-East combined,
while 3.6 million have very significant difficulties in functioning”.
The former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly noted that “the 2006 census reported
3,243,169 people or 2.32 percent of the total population of 140,431,790 in that year as disabled; and
this figure was disputed for not capturing the full extent of disability by the Center for Citizens with
Disabilities”.
Senator Uwajumogu was also alarmed at the data by UNICEF that about 95 percent of children with
disability in developing countries are out of school and 90 percent of them may never gain access to
basic education in their lifetime.
He said this has reaffirmed the projection by the World Health Organisation, WHO, that persons with
disabilities constitute about 15 percent of developing countries and 80-90 percent of them don’t have
access to the basic needs of life.
The lawmaker was also worried that the primary underlying causes of these situations are the exclusive
and inaccessible nature, structure and system of primary and secondary schools, universities in Nigeria
which has made it very difficult for children with disability to function properly in these schools.
He lamented that “the few schools designed for the physically challenged are under staffed, poorly
equipped, outdated in welfare and lack awareness on issues pertaining to inclusive education.
“There is inadequate institutional and human capacity required to implement inclusive education and
inadequate, poor implementation or non-availability of appropriate legal and policy frameworks
required for the implementation of inclusive education for children with disabilities”, he lamented.
Senator Uwajumogu affirmed that even if enough schools are to be provided to accommodate all the
children in Nigeria, those with disabilities would still be excluded if those schools are not designed,
constructed, equipped, staffed, administered and managed in a disability-inclusive and physically
accessible manner.
Contributing, Senator Theodore Orji (PDP, Abia Central) advocated for the establishment of schools for
special needs across the country to cater for disabled children, adding that their parents should make
them friends with special attention.
Also, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North) said the welfare of children
with disability should be the priority of their parents in particular and the government at large.
