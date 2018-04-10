 Senate suspends plenary over death of lawmakers — Nigeria Today
Senate suspends plenary over death of lawmakers

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The senate on Tuesday suspended its plenary as a mark of honour for two members of the National Assembly who passed away recently. Aged 58, Umar Jibril, member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, died on March 30, 2018. He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house. Five […]

