 Senate’s refusal to confirm Magu unconstitutional – Ex-EFCC boss, Ribadu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate’s refusal to confirm Magu unconstitutional – Ex-EFCC boss, Ribadu

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has said the refusal of the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the commission is unconstitutional. Ribadu, speaking on the stand-off between Magu and the Senate, stated that going by the Nigerian Constitution, the National Assembly has no business screening […]

Senate’s refusal to confirm Magu unconstitutional – Ex-EFCC boss, Ribadu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.