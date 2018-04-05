 Senator, 75, Declares Governorship Ambition — Nigeria Today
Senator, 75, Declares Governorship Ambition

The senator representing Plateau South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Jerimiah Useni has declared his to run for the governorship of the state in the 2019 general election. At a time the “Not Too Young To Run” Movement is gaining momentum, the 75-year-old politician described himself as the most suitable replacement for the […]

