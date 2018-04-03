 Senator Bwacha cautions Buhari against granting amnesty to Boko Haram — Nigeria Today
Senator Bwacha cautions Buhari against granting amnesty to Boko Haram

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

The senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, on Tuesday said the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to grant amnesty to Boko Haram insurgents would encourage members of the sect to be perpetrating more acts of terrorism. Recall that Buhari, while receiving the released Dapchi schoolgirls on March 23, had offered unconditional amnesty to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

