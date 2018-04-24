Senator Dino Melaye Hospitalised After Jumping Off Moving Police Vehicle — Nigeria Today

Senator Dino Melaye Hospitalised After Jumping Off Moving Police Vehicle

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has reportedly jumped out of a police moving vehicle conveying him to Kogi state and ran into a thick bush.

According to reports, police operatives also jumped out of the vehicle and gave the fleeing lawmaker a hot chase.

SIGNAL gathered that Senator Melaye injured himself in the process and has been rushed to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi area of Abuja.

More to come…

