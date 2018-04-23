‘Senator Melaye’s refusal to honour our invitation led to his arrest’ – Police — Nigeria Today

‘Senator Melaye’s refusal to honour our invitation led to his arrest’ – Police

Monday’s arrest of Kogi Senator Dino Melaye by security agents has been blamed on his refusal to honour police invitation linking him to a case of unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.

Force Deputy Spokesman, Adeniran Aremu told journalists Monday evening that on more than two or three occasions when he senator was invited, he failed to show up.

“Our action was prompted by the fact that he was invited in a case of unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.

“The police had invited him on more than two or three occasions but he failed to honour the invitations. That is why we are there right now.

“You know when a case is in court, there is no law that stops you from further questioning if you need to answer question on the suspects.

“There is no law that stops the police from further inviting him or asking question about the case,” he said.

It would be recalled that earlier today, Senator Melaye was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Morocco on a Federal Government assignment.

He was subsequently released but his Abuja residence was later besieged by security agents until the time of filing this report.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

