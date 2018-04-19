 Senator Omo-Agege secures court order stopping arrest — Nigeria Today
Senator Omo-Agege secures court order stopping arrest

Apr 19, 2018

An Abuja High Court has granted Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, an interim order restraining the police, the Department of Sate Services (DSS) and other law enforcement bodies from arresting him. Omo-Agege had on Wednesday allegedly stormed the senate with suspected hoodlums who made away with the mace. Few hours later, the suspended lawmaker, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

