Senator Omo-Agege secures court order stopping arrest — Nigeria Today

Senator Omo-Agege secures court order stopping arrest
An Abuja High Court has granted Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, an interim order restraining the police, the Department of Sate Services (DSS) and other law enforcement bodies from arresting him. Omo-Agege had on Wednesday allegedly stormed the senate with suspected hoodlums who made away with the mace. Few hours later, the suspended lawmaker, […]
Senator Omo-Agege secures court order stopping arrest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!