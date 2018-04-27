Senator Peter Nwaoboshi released from prison — Nigeria Today

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi released from prison

Delta state Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who was taken into custody two days has been granted bail on self-recognition.

He regained his freedom on Friday morning.

Senator Nwaoboshi had earlier been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an alleged N805 million fraud

Delivering judgment on the bail motion at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, Justice Mohammed Idris said the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act has not voided the powers of the court to grant bail, otherwise, same would have been refused.

“There is the presumption of innocence of an accused until guilt is established.

“Bail is not a punishment but a means to secure the presence of the accused to stand trial and I find the paragraphs of the affidavit very significant.

“In my view, a defendant who has been on administrative bail and has been visiting the commission as shown in the affidavit, cannot be a flight risk.

“The law provides for equal dispensation of justice which simply means fair treatment, but in doing so, the court must not blindly follow the submissions of counsel, after all, the loosing party will always say injustice has been done,’ he ruled.

Arraigned alongside Nwaoboshi are two companies — Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Summing Electrical Ltd — on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering.

The case has been adjourned till June 7, June 13 and June 20, for trial.

