Send text messages from anywhere with the Somewear Global Hotspot — Nigeria Today

Send text messages from anywhere with the Somewear Global Hotspot

A new device called the Somewear Global Hotspot is a satellite communications device that promises 100 percent coverage anywhere on the planet, allowing users to sent text messages, email, and SOS alerts.

The post Send text messages from anywhere with the Somewear Global Hotspot appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

