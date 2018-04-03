 ”Send Your Account Details” – E-Money Tells His Fans As He Shows Off His Shows Off Limousine (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

”Send Your Account Details” – E-Money Tells His Fans As He Shows Off His Shows Off Limousine (Photos)

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

5-star Record label boss Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, is a billionaire, whose business stretches from real estate to the music industry. The five star music boss is blessed

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.