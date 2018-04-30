 Senior Advocate, Nwobike Sent To Jail For Perverting Course Of Justice — Nigeria Today
Senior Advocate, Nwobike Sent To Jail For Perverting Course Of Justice

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Joseph Nwobike, is to spend the next 30 days behind bars for perverting the course of justice, an Ikeja High Court handed down the verdict on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Raliatu Adebiyi, who gave the sentence, said Nwobike was found guilty of […]

