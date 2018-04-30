 Senior Advocate of Nigeria jailed for bribery — Nigeria Today
Senior Advocate of Nigeria jailed for bribery

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Joseph Nwobidike, is to spend the next 30 days behind bars for perverting the course of justice, an Ikeja High Court handed down the verdict on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Raliatu Adebiyi, who gave the sentence, said Nwobike was found guilty of 12 counts of the 18-count charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The 18-count charge bordered on attempting to pervert the course of justice, offering gratification to a public officer and giving false information to an EFCC official.

