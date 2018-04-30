 Seplat posts first quarter profit - Upstream Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Seplat posts first quarter profit – Upstream Online

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Upstream Online

Seplat posts first quarter profit
Upstream Online
Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development posted a profit for the first quarter of the year on the back of increased revenues. Seplat posted a profit of nearly $20.6 million for the March quarter, recovering from a loss of $19.1 million over the same
Niger Delta Crisis Major Challenge In Oil Production – SEPLATConcise News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.