 Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 70-year-old pensioner, Haliru Usman, in prison over alleged attempt to rape a minor. The accused, who resides in Mabera Magaji area of Sokoto, is facing a charge of attempted  rape. Chief Magistrate Shuaibu Ahmad, who gave the order, said the  court lacked jurisdiction to try the case. […]

The post Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.