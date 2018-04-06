Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor — Nigeria Today

Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 70-year-old pensioner, Haliru Usman, in prison over alleged attempt to rape a minor. The accused, who resides in Mabera Magaji area of Sokoto, is facing a charge of attempted rape. Chief Magistrate Shuaibu Ahmad, who gave the order, said the court lacked jurisdiction to try the case. […]

The post Septuagenarian remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of minor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

