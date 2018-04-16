 Septuagenarian, son, in court for suffocating tenant to death — Nigeria Today
Septuagenarian, son, in court for suffocating tenant to death

Posted on Apr 16, 2018

A septuagenarian, Augustine Anumudu and his son, Okey were on Monday brought before an Ebuta-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for  allegedly suffocating a tenant to death. The duo, were brought before the court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder. The charge was read to the duo but their plea was not taken. Insp. Julius […]

The post Septuagenarian, son, in court for suffocating tenant to death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

