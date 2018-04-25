Sequoia Sues Crypto Exchange Binance After Investment Deal Collapses — Nigeria Today

Sequoia Sues Crypto Exchange Binance After Investment Deal Collapses
The founder of the Binance exchange is facing a lawsuit in Hong Kong over allegations he breached an exclusivity agreement with a big-name investor.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!