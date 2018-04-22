 SERAP drags Akeredolu, AAU to court over hike in tuition — Nigeria Today
SERAP drags Akeredolu, AAU to court over hike in tuition

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU) and the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over what it called “unfair and arbitrary tuition hike, abuse of power, lack of free, prior, and informed consultation as well as a fundamental breach of legitimate expectations of students.” DAILY POST reports that […]

