Serial conman with alleged links to Sabina Chege finally arrested - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Serial conman with alleged links to Sabina Chege finally arrested – Hivisasa



Hivisasa Serial conman with alleged links to Sabina Chege finally arrested

Hivisasa

A man suspected of extorting money from Members of Parliament has been arrested in Tanzania. Wazir Boniface Chacha was arrested after a week-long search by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation. Chacha is believed to be heading to the Democratic …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest