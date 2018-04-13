Serious Drama as Corpse of pastor killed by herdsmen, dumped at the Edo state government house — Nigeria Today

Serious Drama as Corpse of pastor killed by herdsmen, dumped at the Edo state government house

The corpse of a Nigerian pastor identified as Pius Oromusele, who was killed recently has been brought to Edo state government house (Osadebe Avenue) today by his family members. The pastor was said to have been abducted on his farm at Odigie and killed by the herdsmen after a demand for the sum of N4million […]

