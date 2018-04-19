 Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' album listening holds today - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Seun Kuti’s ‘Black Times’ album listening holds today – The Nation Newspaper

Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' album listening holds today
The listening party of Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' album will hold today April 19, 2018, at the Kalakuta Museum, Gbemisola Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. As reviewed, the project done with the Egypt 80 band is an eight-song body of work which is

