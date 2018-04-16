 Seven killed in building collapse - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Seven killed in building collapse – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Seven killed in building collapse
Vanguard
A group of teenagers practising for a dance and music show were among seven people killed Monday when the building they were in collapsed, police said. The accident happened in Cirebon, about 220 kilometres (135 miles) east of Jakarta. A tall warehouse
Seven killed in Indonesia building collapseVnExpress International

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.