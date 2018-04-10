Seven months after being acquired by Comcast, Stringify is back with new features — Nigeria Today

Seven months after being acquired by Comcast, Stringify is back with new features
It’s been a quiet few months since Stringify, the cloud-based Internet of Things company, was acquired by Comcast. Now, the startup is back and making some noise with a new look and new features.
The post Seven months after being acquired by Comcast, Stringify is back with new features appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!