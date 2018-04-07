 Seven Suspected Armed Robbers Who Raided Five Banks In Offa Arrested – Police Reveals — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Ado, on Saturday said seven suspects who allegedly participated in a bloody armed robbery attack in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have been arrested. The attack left at least 30 people dead. The robbers had on Thursday robbed Union Bank, Ecobank, Guarantee Trust Bank, […]

