Seven Suspected Armed Robbers Who Raided Five Banks In Offa Arrested – Police Reveals — Nigeria Today

Seven Suspected Armed Robbers Who Raided Five Banks In Offa Arrested – Police Reveals

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Ado, on Saturday said seven suspects who allegedly participated in a bloody armed robbery attack in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have been arrested. The attack left at least 30 people dead. The robbers had on Thursday robbed Union Bank, Ecobank, Guarantee Trust Bank, […]

The post Seven Suspected Armed Robbers Who Raided Five Banks In Offa Arrested – Police Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

