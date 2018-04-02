 Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour's music concert - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour’s music concert – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour's music concert
The Enugu State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the alleged rape of several ladies at a musical concert, which featured popstar, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour on Saturday. The concert was held at the Michael Okpara

