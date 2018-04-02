Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour's music concert - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour’s music concert – Daily Post Nigeria



Daily Post Nigeria Several ladies reportedly raped at Flavour's music concert

Daily Post Nigeria

The Enugu State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the alleged rape of several ladies at a musical concert, which featured popstar, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour on Saturday. The concert was held at the Michael Okpara …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

