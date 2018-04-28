Sevilla sack Montella after just four months in charge — Nigeria Today

Sevilla sack Montella after just four months in charge

Sevilla sacked coach Vincenzo Montella after just four months in charge on Saturday after a run of nine games without a win, the Spanish La Liga side announced.

Former coach Joaquin Caparros, 62, and without a club since leaving Qatar’s Al Ahli in December, was named as Montella’s successor.

“The club took this decision due to the poor results of the team who haven’t won since March 13,” said Sevilla in a statement.

Friday’s 2-1 defeat at lowly Levante proved the final straw for a club who are seventh in the table and hanging on grimly for a place in next season’s Europa League.

The loss to Levante followed last weekend’s 5-0 rout at the hands of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Montella, 43, replaced Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo at the end of December, who was sacked just a month after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Montella led Sevilla to a memorable Champions League last-16 win over Manchester United before their run ended in the quarter-finals at the hands of Bayern Munich.

In 28 matches, the Italian won 11 and lost 10 with seven draws.

Caparros was in charge of Sevilla from 2000-2005 and has four games in which to secure a European place.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

