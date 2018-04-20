Sex-for-mark: OAU prof has case to answer — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-mark: OAU prof has case to answer

•Victim identified

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has suspended a senior lecturer, Prof. Richard Akindele, allegedly involved in a sex scandal.

He was suspended, pending the determination of the case.

The university said it had established that the female voice in the phone conversation was that of Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie, a postgraduate Business Administration student doing a regular programme.

A statement by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said: “Having regard to the gravity of the offence for which Prof. Akindele is found to be prima facie liable, the vice chancellor, in line with the code of conduct of the university and acting under the laws and regulations of the university enabling him in that regard, has directed his suspension.

“We will like to reiterate that OAU will continue to do everything legally and morally acceptable in pursuance of its avowed commitment to zero tolerance for sexual harassment, intimidation and, or coercion.”

Prof. Ogunbodede said he had received and considered the interim report of the Investigative Committee.

He said according to the report submitted to the Office of the Vice Chancellor, it had been established that Prof. Akindele of the Department of Management and Accounting was the lecturer in the controversial “marks for sex” audio recording.

The vice chancellor said: “Although the committee had invited Prof. Akindele and Miss Osagie, only the professor appeared before the committee. Miss Osagie is yet to appear or make any representation.

“The report indicated that other witnesses appeared before the committee and gave evidence. The university is making efforts to ensure that Miss Osagie appears before the committee so that it can hear her side of the case and submit its final report.

“The committee observed that a prima facie case of inappropriate relationship with the female student had been established against Prof. Akindele. The vice chancellor, having carefully and dispassionately considered the report, came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of serious misconduct has been established.

“Under the provisions of the relevant statute of the university, an academic worker can only be dismissed or have his or her appointment terminated when the matter on which consideration is being given has been investigated by a Joint Council and Senate Committee, and the worker has appeared before the committee with his or her counsel, if so desired.

“This procedure is the minimum requirement of the law and regulations of the university. It should, therefore, be noted that the suspension of Prof. Akindele is on the basis of the findings of the committee that he is prima facie liable, and this decision will abide, pending the final determination of the case by the council.”

The post Sex-for-mark: OAU prof has case to answer appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

