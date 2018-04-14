Sex-For-Mark: OAU Professor’s Church Members Support Him — Nigeria Today

Sex-For-Mark: OAU Professor’s Church Members Support Him

Authorities of Anglican Church, Moremi Estate, Ile-Ife has raised a team of 21 prayer warriors to intercede and seek God’s intervention on behalf of one of their Reverends, Professor Ricahrd Iyiola Akindele of the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo Univerity (OAU), Ile-Ife. Professor Akindele is the eye of storm of scandal of allegedly […]

The post Sex-For-Mark: OAU Professor’s Church Members Support Him appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

