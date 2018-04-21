Sex-for-mark: Student, Monica Osagie, finally opens up — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-mark: Student, Monica Osagie, finally opens up
Ms Monica Osagie, the student at the centre of the sex-for-mark scandal rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has opened up to defend her decision to record her telephone conversation with her lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele. Prof. Akindele was said to have demanded five rounds of sex in exchange of exam marks. As a result […]
