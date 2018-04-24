Sex-for-mark: What student, Monica Osagie told OAU panel — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-mark: What student, Monica Osagie told OAU panel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday that her client affirmed before an investigative panel that Prof. Richard Akindele deliberately failed her because she refused his sexual demand. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osagie had […]
