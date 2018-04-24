 Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie appears before panel - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie appears before panel – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa


Sex-for-marks: Monica Osagie appears before panel
Miss Monica Osagie, the student who alleged that a don at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, demanded sex from her for marks on Tuesday appeared before an investigative committee set up by the university authorities. Monica Osagie
