Sex-for-Marks Scandal: OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment – Vice Chancellor — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-Marks Scandal: OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment – Vice Chancellor

Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has released a statement concerning the sex-for-marks scandal currently plaguing the school, The Cable reports. Professor Richard Akindele, a professor from the school, had been recorded demanding sex from an unknown female student to upgrade her marks. The school has said it has set up a committee […]

The post Sex-for-Marks Scandal: OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment – Vice Chancellor appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

