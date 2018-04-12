 Sex-for-Marks Scandal: OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment – Vice Chancellor — Nigeria Today
Sex-for-Marks Scandal: OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment – Vice Chancellor

Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has released a statement concerning the sex-for-marks scandal currently plaguing the school, The Cable reports. Professor Richard Akindele, a professor from the school, had been recorded demanding sex from an unknown female student to upgrade her marks. The school has said it has set up a committee […]

