Sex-for-marks: Varsity suspends lecturer, places him on half-salary - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Sex-for-marks: Varsity suspends lecturer, places him on half-salary
Daily Post Nigeria
A university lecturer, Mr. Kisuze Edward, has been suspended by the University of Makarere in Uganda over allegations of sexual harassment. In the letter of suspension, which bore the stamp of the office of the Vice Chancellor and was posted on the …
