 Sex-for-marks: Why Prof. Akindele cannot be sacked now – OAU VC — Nigeria Today
Sex-for-marks: Why Prof. Akindele cannot be sacked now – OAU VC

Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, has said Pofessor Richard Akindele who was allegedly involved in a sex-for-mark scanda cannot be sacked until the provisions of the relevant statue of the university have been followed. “Under the provisions of the relevant statute of the university, an academic staff can only be dismissed from service or have his or her appointment terminated only when the matter on which consideration is being given has been investigated by a Joint Council and Senate Committee; “Also the staff  has appeared before the committee with his or her counsel, if so desired.

