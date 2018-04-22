 Sexual addiction, desire and dopamine hits - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sexual addiction, desire and dopamine hits – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Sexual addiction, desire and dopamine hits
The Guardian
Of the many alleged victims of the film producer Harvey Weinstein, perhaps the most overlooked and least sympathised with are so-called sex addicts. They may not have directly suffered at his hands, but in their own way they have felt a harsh blowback
Pornography as a useful source of information? Young people have their say on sex ed and consentthejournal.ie
Why people avoid sex —ResearcherThe Punch
Fifth of young people say pornography is informativeThe Times
Irish Mirror –The indy100 –The Irish Sun
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.